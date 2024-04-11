ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 3%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 98,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,314,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

ATI Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

