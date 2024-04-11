Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of AAME opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
