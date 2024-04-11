Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

