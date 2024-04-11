Avalanche Price Tops $46.48 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $17.57 billion and approximately $404.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $46.48 or 0.00065601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,602,174 coins and its circulating supply is 377,912,534 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

