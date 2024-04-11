Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
