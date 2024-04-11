Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

