AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

