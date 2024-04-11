B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,465 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

