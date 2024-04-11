B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

