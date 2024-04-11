B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

