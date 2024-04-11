B. Riley Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.