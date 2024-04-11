B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $17.30 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
