B. Riley Weighs in on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a report released on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,271 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

