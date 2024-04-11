Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

