BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

