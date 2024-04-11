Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

