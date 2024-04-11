Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $10.40 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

