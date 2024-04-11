Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 20,854 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.29% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

