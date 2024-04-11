Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 28,818 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

