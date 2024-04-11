Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 29,184 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.95% of TransMedics Group worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,408 shares of company stock worth $9,465,421. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.