Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 29,184 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.95% of TransMedics Group worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,408 shares of company stock worth $9,465,421. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
