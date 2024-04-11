Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,527 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $203.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

