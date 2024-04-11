Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.05% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 869,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 117,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $469.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,429 shares of company stock worth $4,959,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

