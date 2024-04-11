Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the March 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,379.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

