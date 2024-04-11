Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 1,076.7% in March

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 1,076.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
