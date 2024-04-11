Bank of America Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $55.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

DAL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

