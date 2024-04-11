Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.80

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Bankinter Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

