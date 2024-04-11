Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Down 2.5%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 2,751,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,430,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

