Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 96 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $765.15. The stock had a trading volume of 149,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $770.52 and a 200 day moving average of $693.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

