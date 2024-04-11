Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 8,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

