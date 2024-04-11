Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,200 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the March 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,029,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY stock remained flat at $7.46 during trading on Thursday. 2,176,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

