BCK Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.