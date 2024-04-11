Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.
Beach Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
