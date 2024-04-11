Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

