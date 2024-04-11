Benin Management CORP Purchases 240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

