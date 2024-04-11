Berenberg Bank Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.06.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.2363083 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

