Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$8.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

