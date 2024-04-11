Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

