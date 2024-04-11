Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44,426.66

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and approximately $44,426.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00100533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002806 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.