BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.