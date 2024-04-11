BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

