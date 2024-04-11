BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

