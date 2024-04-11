BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.