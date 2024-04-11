BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

