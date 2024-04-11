BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

