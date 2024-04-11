BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

