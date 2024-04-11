BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

