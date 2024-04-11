BMO Capital Markets Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.44.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $565,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.