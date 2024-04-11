BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.39. 86,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 145,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.22.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

