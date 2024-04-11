BNB Trading Up 2.1% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $599.35 or 0.00845102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $89.62 billion and $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,554 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,592.3524472. The last known price of BNB is 612.59710605 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2140 active market(s) with $1,797,882,661.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

