Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

NYSE BA opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38. Boeing has a one year low of $172.44 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

