Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $171.38 and last traded at $172.11. 2,904,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,891,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.