Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,224.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,586.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,596.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,349.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

