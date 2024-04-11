BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

BP stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

